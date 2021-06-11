Readers’ Letters: G7 leaders set a bad example

In the last few days, seven world leaders arrived in Cornwall for the G7 meeting on climate change.

They all flew into the UK on gas-guzzling aircraft that would take 300/400 people on holiday.

A plane each for the seven leaders, including the prime minister of the UK, Boris Johnson, who took a private jet to get there, where a train journey could have saved money.

Climate change will never happen if they continue to make these meetings in person. Video links are just as effective, cost little and saves the planet.

G. McKay, Provost Hogg Court, Aberdeen.

Keeping aid affordable

We have an excellent record of giving aid to poorer countries for essential life-supporting schemes such as disease control and providing fresh clean water and food for starving families.

However, this aid must be kept affordable in line with our considerable debt accrued as a result of the pandemic.

It is more important to ensure that the aid given by the UK does in fact go to the people who need it as there are worrying reports about some corrupt governments who use the aid for personal gain and even buying arms to fight more devastating wars.

Charity does indeed begin at home and while we have increasing homelessness and child poverty in the UK, these concerns should be given priority.

D.G., Bucksburn, Aberdeen.