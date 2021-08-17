Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Readers' Letters

Readers’ Letters: Fund use is no good

By Readers' Letters
17/08/2021, 12:01 pm
Post Thumbnail

Set up by Robert the Bruce to benefit the good people of Aberdeen, a “surplus” £100,000 of the Common Good Fund, is to be used by Aberdeen City Council to “spruce up” Union Street.

Apparently a “deep clean will see pavements washed, graffiti and posters removed, and other maintenance measures carried out along the Granite Mile”.

Why has this been unanimously voted through?

My opinion is any cleaning, or maintenance within the city boundaries, is the responsibility of the council, which should be part of the maintenance budget plan.

The Common Good Fund should not be used for the normal clean-up of the city, or as I believe has been reported in the past, pay for “commemorative” dinners, where only councillors and their friends can attend, or “tea-break” biscuits.

JH.

Reclaim Union St

Regarding the cleaning of Union Street, why are Aberdeen City Council (ACC) being allowed to steal monies from the Common Good Fund? This should be blocked at the highest level.

That’s not what the fund is for. The companies who own the buildings should foot the bill.

Now we are almost clear of Covid (still stay safe) get Union Street back to normal (with traffic). ACC don’t have the right to leave it like it is.

Bill L.