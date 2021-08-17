Readers’ Letters: Fund use is no good

Set up by Robert the Bruce to benefit the good people of Aberdeen, a “surplus” £100,000 of the Common Good Fund, is to be used by Aberdeen City Council to “spruce up” Union Street.

Apparently a “deep clean will see pavements washed, graffiti and posters removed, and other maintenance measures carried out along the Granite Mile”.

Why has this been unanimously voted through?

My opinion is any cleaning, or maintenance within the city boundaries, is the responsibility of the council, which should be part of the maintenance budget plan.

The Common Good Fund should not be used for the normal clean-up of the city, or as I believe has been reported in the past, pay for “commemorative” dinners, where only councillors and their friends can attend, or “tea-break” biscuits.

JH.

Reclaim Union St

Regarding the cleaning of Union Street, why are Aberdeen City Council (ACC) being allowed to steal monies from the Common Good Fund? This should be blocked at the highest level.

That’s not what the fund is for. The companies who own the buildings should foot the bill.

Now we are almost clear of Covid (still stay safe) get Union Street back to normal (with traffic). ACC don’t have the right to leave it like it is.

Bill L.