Readers’ letters: Freebies funded by Westminster

I can’t be the only person to be astonished by the scale of Nicola Sturgeon’s generosity as the SNP unveiled its manifesto.

If the SNP are re-elected there will be free bus travel for everyone under 22, abolition of NHS dental charges, £2.5 billion extra for the health service and free bikes and laptops for kids from low-income families.

I half-expected Ms Sturgeon to announce she would be taking on an additional role as the Tooth Fairy.

And all this with no increases in income tax.

But the irony of this electoral extravagance is plain to see – these freebies are largely funded by increases in the block grant from Westminster, a funding source that would disappear should the SNP be victorious in another independence referendum.

Jonathan Mitchell.

Social space way forward

On the plans for Bon Accord Centre expansion, someone needs to think outside the box. Cinemas, got, shops, got, hotels, definitely got! So what have we not got that could comfortably fit in the Bon Accord space?

Maybe a multi-level indoor adventure centre with go-karting tracks, VR experience rooms, party lock-in rooms. Throw in a few shops and cool eating venues and we have somewhere people will be drawn to. Create a social space to be proud of.

SM.

Good move

Regarding expectations outdoor seating areas in the city are likely to be removed – good, give the bus lanes back to the rightful owners. These temporary bus stops are abysmal – go back to what we had pre-lockdown. The traffic moved and the buses could get through on time!

IH.