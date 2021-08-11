Readers’ letters: Foxes may be just as cunning as said

I laughed this week at the juxtaposition of two articles in your paper. We all know we should have done something to phase out fossil fuels years ago, instead of which their use has accelerated. Even aiming for net-zero, we are planning for that to continue for another 30 years as our world burns around us!

Then I read of the proposed experiment on badgers and foxes and came across this wonderful quote: “A previous study on wild animals in the USA had shown that those with bigger brains did not always respond in a clever or predictable way.”

Perhaps the scientists should start by looking at humans?

Lesley Ellis.

No entry tests

Universities now propose to change the rules of entrance and make the students sit an extra exam.

Have the education authorities of this country no idea how hard the last two years have been for this particular group of young people who had the very unfortunate experience of having both national fives and their highers so badly interrupted by this nasty pandemic.

To experience home studying at such an important time was no picnic. It was a pandemic. It is not the fault of the pupils how the grades were to be decided, it is the responsibility of the education authorities. Enough is enough.

Support and encourage the young people of this country to move on.

ED.