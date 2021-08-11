Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: Foxes may be just as cunning as said

By Readers' Letters
11/08/2021, 11:45 am
Post Thumbnail

I laughed this week at the juxtaposition of two articles in your paper. We all know we should have done something to phase out fossil fuels years ago, instead of which their use has accelerated. Even aiming for net-zero, we are planning for that to continue for another 30 years as our world burns around us!

Then I read of the proposed experiment on badgers and foxes and came across this wonderful quote: “A previous study on wild animals in the USA had shown that those with bigger brains did not always respond in a clever or predictable way.”

Perhaps the scientists should start by looking at humans?

Lesley Ellis.

No entry tests

Universities now propose to change the rules of entrance and make the students sit an extra exam.

Have the education authorities of this country no idea how hard the last two years have been for this particular group of young people who had the very unfortunate experience of having both national fives and their highers so badly interrupted by this nasty pandemic.

To experience home studying at such an important time was no picnic. It was a pandemic. It is not the fault of the pupils how the grades were to be decided, it is the responsibility of the education authorities. Enough is enough.

Support and encourage the young people of this country to move on.

ED.