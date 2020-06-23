Readers’ Letters: Forgotten few need our help

It is heart-warming to see wonderful work being done by fantastic carers for vulnerable people during these difficult times.

Unfortunately there are some people not receiving the help they need.

I have an elderly neighbour who is shielding, lives alone, has difficulty reading and writing, so therefore has no need of or access to internet, yet she is advised she must log on to various government sites to access help.

It has been reported by myself, a concerned neighbour, that this is not possible.

She was then given a telephone number for a volunteer service to help with her shopping needs because the food parcel she receives, and is grateful for, does not include toiletries or cat food.

The volunteer apparently will only pick up shopping if my neighbour gives out bank card and PIN number, which for obvious reasons she refuses to do.

There is no emotional support available unless she can access the internet!

So it is fantastic that the majority of vulnerable people are getting the proper help and support, but spare a thought for the forgotten few.

J Craig.