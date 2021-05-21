Readers’ letters: Food waste is total disgrace

I couldn’t agree more with Len Goodman in his letter.

It is a shame that in today’s society we have people that rely on foodbanks.

Especially as we in the UK throw out around 6.6 million tonnes of domestic food every year.

Reducing this will not only help the environment but should help bring down the cost of food as there would be less demand.

A country that has people go hungry yet discards that amount of food does not make sense.

It won’t be one thing that solves our need for foodbanks but a collective of ideas.

Foodbanks are not a new phenomenon, in my childhood the foodbank was my dad’s back garden. Where he would grow our vegetables.

Gavin Stott.

The NHS lottery

Referring to the letter from Dennis Forbes Grattan – praising NHS is all well and good. He appears to be very lucky getting all his scans and appointments.

I know people who have been waiting over a year to see a GP or even a scan, me included. I also find it extremely impossible to get past the receptionist at times. All I seem to get is a phone call from the surgery giving me more painkillers and I go to the same medical practice as Mr Grattan.

Some patients have probably passed away before they get seen to before their quality of life has been improved.

S.S, Bucksburn.

AFC player bid

It’s a bit rich that Lewis Ferguson’s agent Bill McMurdo thinks Lewis is being hard done by because Aberdeen rejected a derisory £1.2 million from Watford.

Given both him and Lewis were happy to sign a long term contract till 2024 so he couldn’t earn the bigger money with Aberdeen.

AFC have already said he can go if the price is right so what’s the problem?

Doug Smith.