News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: Facebook rest most welcome

By Readers' letters
08/10/2021, 5:00 pm
I found it almost refreshing on Monday this week to discover that Facebook was offline for a few hours, as I spent time in the garden instead.

After years of Facebook participation, I now have to spend more and more time trawling through the garbage to find the odd gem of interest.

It would be a good idea for Facebook to go offline on a regular daily basis and let us got on with more useful things to do…

Dennis F. Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn.

Christmas price hike

Looking forward to Christmas with family, I checked out three pub/restaurants for a Christmas Day meal – £39.99, £49.99, and £54.99!

Reading the article about the Golden Egg back in the ’60/70s I could not believe the price of Christmas lunches and dinners – £1.95!

Pricing what you would get on today’s plate of food would come to £1.95 – two slices of turkey, roast/boiled potatoes, peas, carrots, two pigs and blankets and gravy. There are other expenses, but because it’s Christmas, prices are hiked up.

This is egg on the faces of ordinary hardworking people and it happens everywhere!

T. Shirron, Aberdeen.