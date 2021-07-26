Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: Encouraging gull attacks

By Readers' Letters
26/07/2021, 11:45 am
Gulls, by Neil Campbell.
Reading Scott Begbie’s tirade against gulls was deeply worrying.

I understand his commentary was intended to be humorous, but such vilification of animals can and does cause immense harm, as reports of people attacking gulls show. His description of “a species that rakes bins, steals sandwiches out your hand and dive-bombs terrified small children for their ice cream cones” describes the results of humans moving into gulls’ territory and either deliberately feeding them or leaving food lying around. Animals are simply trying to live their lives, and when we encroach on their homes they adapt however they can. We need to stop demonising certain animals or species, and instead work on constructive solutions for co-existence.

Kirsty Jenkins, policy officer, onekind.

Waiting times

At around 80%, A&E waiting times are well below their four-hour target of 95% which, according to recent reports, is worse than winter 2019.

Humza Yousaf, the Scottish Health Secretary, has been quoted as saying the NHS is not in crisis. But with huge delays to other illness diagnosis, and no sign of “long Covid” clinics, I believe that waiting times are now spiralling out of control – with winter yet to come.

It has also been reported that more funding is being given to the NHS to alleviate the A&E waiting times. But does Mr Yousaf know where, on what, and how, this extra money is being spent? I haven’t seen any recent rise in NHS staff, especially A&E doctors. In my opinion, if he doesn’t know how the NHS plan to reduce the waiting times, Mr Yousaf is not doing his job.

JH, Aberdeen.

Jab incentive

Scotland should adopt the same approach as France in introducing vaccination passports for entry requirements to pubs, nightclubs and sporting events to encourage young adults to take the vaccine.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn