Readers’ letters: Encouraging gull attacks

Reading Scott Begbie’s tirade against gulls was deeply worrying.

I understand his commentary was intended to be humorous, but such vilification of animals can and does cause immense harm, as reports of people attacking gulls show. His description of “a species that rakes bins, steals sandwiches out your hand and dive-bombs terrified small children for their ice cream cones” describes the results of humans moving into gulls’ territory and either deliberately feeding them or leaving food lying around. Animals are simply trying to live their lives, and when we encroach on their homes they adapt however they can. We need to stop demonising certain animals or species, and instead work on constructive solutions for co-existence.

Kirsty Jenkins, policy officer, onekind.

Waiting times

At around 80%, A&E waiting times are well below their four-hour target of 95% which, according to recent reports, is worse than winter 2019.

Humza Yousaf, the Scottish Health Secretary, has been quoted as saying the NHS is not in crisis. But with huge delays to other illness diagnosis, and no sign of “long Covid” clinics, I believe that waiting times are now spiralling out of control – with winter yet to come.

It has also been reported that more funding is being given to the NHS to alleviate the A&E waiting times. But does Mr Yousaf know where, on what, and how, this extra money is being spent? I haven’t seen any recent rise in NHS staff, especially A&E doctors. In my opinion, if he doesn’t know how the NHS plan to reduce the waiting times, Mr Yousaf is not doing his job.

JH, Aberdeen.

Jab incentive

Scotland should adopt the same approach as France in introducing vaccination passports for entry requirements to pubs, nightclubs and sporting events to encourage young adults to take the vaccine.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn