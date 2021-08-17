Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Readers’ Letters: Drop the daily ‘league tables’

By Readers' Letters
17/08/2021, 5:00 pm
As our home nations have removed most of the restrictions, and after an expected increase in infections, hopefully Covid-19 will be on the wane.

With this in mind, I think that unless there is a sudden substantial increase in infection numbers, we should stop broadcasting the daily rate “league tables”.

I believe most of society has become “sign blind” to these numbers, which only serve to scare the elderly, and uninformed.

My opinion is that the only Covid-19 figures to be published should be total population vaccinations (including age groups), related hospital admissions, patients in intensive treatment, and Covid-19 related deaths.

JH.

Royal Mail surprise

This week I posted a parcel in Aberdeen with the Royal Mail bound for the Isle of Barra and as it was perishable goods I paid a little extra for first class service.

To my utter amazement the parcel arrived safely in Barra within 24 hours of leaving Aberdeen, despite the poor ferry connections. Top marks to Royal Mail.

Dennis Forbes Grattan.

Shattered

Manager Stephen Glass’s talk of doing well in the cups has been smashed!

He should be fielding his strongest team and not chopping and changing for every game.

Concentrate on the game at hand, in this case a team sitting sixth in the Championship.

AFC should be beating these teams hands down every time. COYR!

T Shirron.