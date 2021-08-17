Readers’ Letters: Drop the daily ‘league tables’

As our home nations have removed most of the restrictions, and after an expected increase in infections, hopefully Covid-19 will be on the wane.

With this in mind, I think that unless there is a sudden substantial increase in infection numbers, we should stop broadcasting the daily rate “league tables”.

I believe most of society has become “sign blind” to these numbers, which only serve to scare the elderly, and uninformed.

My opinion is that the only Covid-19 figures to be published should be total population vaccinations (including age groups), related hospital admissions, patients in intensive treatment, and Covid-19 related deaths.

JH.

Royal Mail surprise

This week I posted a parcel in Aberdeen with the Royal Mail bound for the Isle of Barra and as it was perishable goods I paid a little extra for first class service.

To my utter amazement the parcel arrived safely in Barra within 24 hours of leaving Aberdeen, despite the poor ferry connections. Top marks to Royal Mail.

Dennis Forbes Grattan.

Shattered

Manager Stephen Glass’s talk of doing well in the cups has been smashed!

He should be fielding his strongest team and not chopping and changing for every game.

Concentrate on the game at hand, in this case a team sitting sixth in the Championship.

AFC should be beating these teams hands down every time. COYR!

T Shirron.