Readers’ Letters: Dreadful news beggars belief

Regarding the story about Old Aberdeen Medical Practice (OAMP). Dreadful news.

It beggars belief an organisation purporting to have responsibility for Aberdeen’s healthcare would even consider compromising the existence of a successful practice (I think more than 11,000 registered patients).

My understanding is opinions regarding the future of the practice were sought from the excellent, dedicated staff who gave solicited advice to the board, which it ignored or overruled.

This stinks of “we need to save money, move money around in our organisation, free up funds for projects” rather than any consideration for patients and staff.

Has someone in power been seduced by a spreadsheet?

‘Selling off’ OAMP as a private practice is a crass example of believing a public service will be better put into the care of a private company.

I do not pay my taxes to allow channelling of public money into private enterprise. It’s nothing short of a disgrace.

The Scottish Government made a clear commitment to reinforcing “sense of place” in communities. Is disabling a public medical practice true to the principle of sense of place? Absolutely not!

Please do all you can to stop the proposed changes to OAMP.

The practice does a terrific public service and public opinion seems to be disregarded.

Andrew.

Overdue cut

I say well done to Chancellor Rishi Sunak for reducing foreign aid – far overdue!

I have disagreed with this for many a year. Britain is not the “powerhouse” it once was, and more than ever we require to look after our own economy.

For those hankering after independence, I would investigate the cogwheels of foreign aid. If Scottish independence ever comes to fruition, the Scots will need it.

If it does happen, I will be departing whilst singing what will be the new Scottish anthem – a well-known 1965 hit by The Animals.

Gordon Park

Comfortable

RE the Christmas market attracting more than 5,000 people.

I loved it. Everyone was social distancing and I felt very comfortable.

Good to see local businesses doing so well.

D Dempster.