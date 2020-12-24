Readers’ Letters: Doubters can turn flouters

Regarding Ic’s letter about their shopping experience in the city centre.

This relaxing of rules is the reason I think relaxing restrictions even for a few days will only lead us back to square one with the virus.

Many people are way too self-centred to obey rules, even if they are for their own good. In supermarkets, for example, people brush past you or lean over you to get things off the shelves. Also, they handle things then put them back on the shelves. They handle the raw veggies and fresh fruit and don’t obey the distancing stickers on the floors at the checkouts.

I think we should all just stay at home over Christmas and Skype or Facetime relatives to be sure everyone stays safe.

I know some people refuse to wear masks or stop hugging, and are going to refuse the vaccine because they think this virus is a big hoax and is only the flu. But I would rather be safe than sorry.

L Cockburn.

Mind cure?

These strange Covidays have highlighted a huge problem in our society which has slowly grown into a silent killer due to the indiscriminate isolation.

Humans have been and will always be social animals who are generally happier and healthier when they are surrounded by company they enjoy.

Meditation has been proven to benefit and strengthen the psychological demeanor of all who participate in it. Why don’t we start this in our primary schools? Low-cost and fast results would be achieved and see less young adults with massive issues.

Jeff.

Plane fact

Re the Aberdeen-Gatwick flight being reinstated. About time they put this route back on.

All the times we have flown there have been no empty seats.

J Still.