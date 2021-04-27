Readers’ letters: Don’t desecrate Aberdeen beach area

After years of neglect and desecration of our city centre by our councillors, they now want to do the same to the beach area.

The area they have earmarked for the football stadium is nowhere large enough to accommodate such a venture and its requirements.

Have they no consideration about the heritage of that area?

This is where we spent our summer weekends being entertained by our local pop groups on an open-air stage.

This is where the last tramcar was set alight in a historical ceremony (the tramlines are still there to remind us).

This is where children have played since the year dot at playparks.

This is where the travelling circuses perform.

Do they really want to have all these memories erased for the sake of collecting building rates which no doubt will be squandered on some other harebrained scheme a councillor will dream up.

I am in favour of supporting our local football team and so much has been invested at Kingswells that it would be a sin to waste it.

Leave the beach area alone to be enjoyed by all, please.

G Duncan, Aberdeen.

Recognition deserved

I had to attend the Maggie’s unit at ARI for a Covid test as I needed it three days before having a second eye operation.

The test is not so pleasant, but they make you feel welcome and put you at your ease. I did arrive early but no problem to them, they wave you in and attend to you within a few minutes.

All the staff have smiling faces and I think they have to be recognised for the very important work they do to get people tested and stop the spread of this terrible virus.

Don McKay, Torry.

Shocked

On the negative comments about people queueing at 6am for Primark. I was first in the queue and am shocked at these negative comments. If I want to spend my own time waiting in line to buy stuff, who am I harming? No one, that’s who!!

LT.