Readers’ Letters: Don’t ban this American star

AFC are close to signing Christian Ramirez, left, from USA side Houston Dynamo, but the last hurdle will be a work permit.

It would be up to AFC to argue Ramirez would make a significant contribution to Scottish football.

Celtic FC have appointed Australian Ange Postecoglou as manager. Does he require a work permit and need to prove he will contribute anything to Scottish football?

Any international footballer would make a contribution but any UK citizen/manager can manage a football team!

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen

Fa minds o’ thon Lang Stracht shoppie?

Reading Mo Simpson’s piece aboot supermarkets brocht back rare memories.

As a bairn in the ’60s being brought up in Mastrick we had the Copie or the Coopie to shop.

Nae cars in them deys ti shop aroon.

So when neighbouring Summerhill had a grand opening of a new supermarket it was “all roads led to Summerhill Court”.

Back of ugliest (joint alang wi Norco George Street) Lang Stracht Hotel, the new shoppie (dinnae think it was called a supermarket) was Buywise – build them high, sell ’em cheap.

Does onyone else have any memories of this?

Michael North, Lang Stracht, Aberdeen