Readers’ letters: Do your part to keep us all safe

My family and I took a train from Aberdeen to the Central Belt recently – making use of an offer by the train provider to visit relatives.

We boarded at Aberdeen, and, although the train was busy, most people adhered to the requirements laid out for travelling in public transport.

I was truly horrified the further south the train went and more people got on.

Many in the 20 to 30 age group boarded the train in groups without masks – and if that wasn’t bad enough, the “no drink” policy was ignored to the extent that bottles and cans were handed around like it was some sort of party train.

With Covid cases rising, we run the very real risk of going backwards in our freedom.

It only takes a few people to ignore the rules and guidance, without staff challenging them, and in turn others will do it because there is no enforcement.

I for one will not be getting back on public transport any time soon – in fact, we ditched the return rail travel and hired a car!

If we want some sort of normal life, we all have to do our bit. There is no point thinking you are untouchable – your actions can impact others.

The virus can cause complications in people with good immune systems, who think they don’t need a vaccine or have already had Covid.

The virus can cause your own organs to be attacked by your own immune system.

So if we get locked down again, we can all look at how we did things and ask: Did we do our part?

Alison Forsyth, Aberdeen

Good music is timeless

Regarding “Old” acts raise a Hue and Cry, your (very!) regular correspondent T. Shirron is obviously no music lover.

Good music is absolutely timeless and it’s great to see these classic acts coming to a relatively small city like Aberdeen.

A packed Music Hall last Tuesday saw Del Amitri play tracks from their brand new album plus hits from their extensive back catalogue – it shows that there is a keen audience for this type of act and, at £40, I would hardly call the price for a very enjoyable full evening’s entertainment exorbitant.

Obviously, to quote the title of a Del Amitri hit and continue in the same vein as your correspondent, Not Where It’s At.

Ian Craig, Aberdeen