Readers’ letters: Do your bit for our spiky pals

The British Hedgehog Preservation Society is asking people to create their very own hedgehog haven.

Gardens are a stronghold for hedgehogs, and we can make their lives so much easier with minimum effort.

Easy examples include: giving them access with a ‘Hedgehog Highway’, a 5” x 5” (13 x 13cm) square gap in the bottom of fences or walls, checking areas carefully before mowing or strimming and stopping the use of pesticides and poisons.

More tips will be given out on the charity’s social media accounts during Hedgehog Awareness Week (May 2 – May 8) using #hedgehogweek.

Help to protect our favourite, but now sadly endangered, spiny friends.

Moira Grant, hedgehog champion.

Low opinion of high-rises

Regarding the council lodging an appeal against the decision to list Aberdeen high-rises – yes, people have enjoyed staying there, but if they get historical status they will be fighting every repair as it’s tied up in red tape.

And if anyone has bought, well God help them with the bills they’d face. They have seen their best, if anything.

Ask the people who live there now and see what they feel.

MM.

Horrid anti-human eyesores designed by communist-sympathising architects who just adore ordering everyone’s lives.

Maximum human storage – zero consideration for quality of life. Humans are not livestock, but to the architects behind these brutalist horrors that’s all we are.

They should all come down.

MG.