Readers’ letters: Desperate wait for NHS eye op

After reading the letter from Don McKay of Torry on May 3 regarding “Sight restored thanks to NHS”, I’m afraid I have to comment on a totally different story, but let me say from the start that the NHS are doing a fantastic job.

I had a glaucoma operation in August 2019 and I was told I needed a cataract op which would be done in March-April 2020. Unfortunately, lockdown happened and my op was cancelled.

In September 2020 I was called in for my pre- assessment and I was ready to go, now it’s May 2021 and I’m still waiting.

I had to go to the optician in December 2020 as my eye was painful. She contacted the eye clinic and said I needed something done but the answer she got back was “he’s got another eye”. Not really what you want to hear.

The sight in my eye has all but gone now, and I’ve have had to give up a few things in life.

Most of my family have worked for the NHS all their lives, so I have always had great respect for the institution itself – but a lot of people are desperately needing their help right now.

Gordon Reid, Inverurie.

Nightclubs are not the priority

Regarding Aberdeen nightclub bosses calling for test events similar to those in Liverpool, I couldn’t care less about clubs or tests – I think it’s ridiculous.

Especially if the cases rise again and people won’t go back into a lockdown.

Just because England is doing it doesn’t mean we have to follow.

Scotland’s Covid numbers are doing well just now, and we’re almost ready to live with it. Why waste it and risk more lives and loved ones? It’s not worth it.

Scotland’s slow opening approach is working, so let’s keep it that way.

BR.

I hope there is a pilot like this in Scotland.

We need to get the economy up and running again.

I can’t wait to go to a live music event.

AP.