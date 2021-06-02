Readers’ Letters: Delivering on democracy

I heard the election result from Banffshire and Buchan Coast on the radio prior to going into work on May 7.

It cannot be every day that you are quite glad of 23 grocery orders around Aberdeen to deliver – but May 7 was one such day.

Speaking as someone who regards themselves as much part of the Union as unionists, despite voting for independence in 2014, is it not quite depressing that, in essence, due to the first past the post voting system, it was a vote for the SNP?

The Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party are only interested in pro-Union voters and their interests and Scottish Labour and Scottish Liberal Democrats are largely irrelevant in Banffshire and Buchan Coast constituency, in my opinion.

It is interesting that first past the post is in operation in the UK and Belarus in Europe.

What does that, along with having an unelected chamber, second only to the People’s Republic of China, say about democracy in the UK?

The DuHondt system is slightly more proportional but that is hardly in the same league as the single transferable vote.

Unfortunately, even STV can understand most folk in Aberdeen voted SNP to get rid of the Labour Party, not to have them in coalition with the Tories governing the city.

On a plus point, as a delivery driver, when going into sheltered housing complexes, care homes and the like, run by Aberdeen City Council it is simple pen and paper for Track and Trace purposes unlike Aberdeenshire Council which seems to think everyone has a camera phone to record details.

P. Ovenstone.

Facts need to be checked

In reply to DW’s letter asking where G Mitchell got his information from regarding the teachers’ work during lookdown.

I work in a school so I know first-hand the teachers were still working, preparing lessons for students for home learning etc.

Furthermore, during in-service days, many of the teachers are in school, so I suggest DW check the facts before writing in.

G. Mitchell.

Luck for Boris

So Boris has finally taken the plunge and remarried.

I think he deserves just a little empathy, after all he gave us a general election, is “leading” us through a pandemonium of a pandemic, in my opinion a botched Brexit, has endured enough government leaks to sink the Titanic, and is suffering what could be a Cummings catastrophic commotion. So all the best Boris, and let’s hope it is third time lucky.

J.H. Aberdeen.