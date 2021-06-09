Readers’ Letters: Decision to go abroad absurd

I find it quite absurd that those families against best advice decided to go on holiday abroad and then protest about Portugal being changed to amber status requiring isolation on return.

The Scottish Government repeatedly made it crystal clear over the last few months that travel abroad was not recommended and it was safer and better to holiday at home.

Why those holidaymakers should choose to ignore this advice and risk infection potential for themselves and their families is completely beyond me.

DF Grattan, Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

Could we pay for pensions?

In answer to Allan Sutherland’s question I don’t know what the first minister’s answer is to his question but as someone who does not obsess as much as many unionists and the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party about independence and the SNP I am not sure but I do not particularly care.

At least during the Scottish Cup Final there was one team in blue that actually wanted to win and it was St Johnstone, because it certainly was not the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party who seemed more concerned with not losing too badly.

While at 48, it might yet be some time before I reach pensionable age, my pay slip does say I am making a contribution towards it.

When you have one of lowest state pensions in Europe, you would like to think in an independent Scotland that the Scottish Government would have a bit more ambition than paying their pensioners one of the lowest state pensions in Europe.

P Ovenstone.