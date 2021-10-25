Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: Deal with the park ‘flashers’

By Readers' Letters
25/10/2021, 5:00 pm
CR0028416 Friends of Seaton Park are volunteering their time to keep beauty spot looking its best this summer, but are appealing for any unwanted tools so that new recruits need not have their own equipment before setting to work. Pictured is a view of Seaton Park Picture by Paul Glendell 25/05/2021
CR0028416 Friends of Seaton Park are volunteering their time to keep beauty spot looking its best this summer, but are appealing for any unwanted tools so that new recruits need not have their own equipment before setting to work. Pictured is a view of Seaton Park Picture by Paul Glendell 25/05/2021

I was left shocked and angry reading the article where first year students and others were being advised to avoid a local Aberdeen park if they did not want to be flashed at.

The chairman of Old Aberdeen Community Council stated that these “problems” stretch back decades, describing the park as a “dangerous place” which has been “an issue for so many years”.

I was shocked that this issue has not been tackled more seriously and dealt with by now if we are being told it’s a long-standing problem.

If young people are being put at risk by people behaving in an unlawful and sexually-aggressive manner surely more robust action is needed?

Professional comments in the article were putting a lot of responsibility on young students and others to take action to keep themselves safe. I agree that we all need to be sensible about keeping ourselves safe, particularly during darker nights, but these first year students have just left school and need to feel they are safe going back and forth to their university and halls of residence.

It’s Aberdeen’s responsibility to keep these young people safe and anybody else living in or travelling through the area of the park and the surrounding area. By saying people should avoid the park is suggesting it would be their fault if they got flashed at in the park, not that the people who are flashing are committing a crime.

A police spokesperson said that complaints of indecent exposure are “taken very seriously” and appreciated “the adverse affect this type of behaviour can have on anyone who witnessed it”. Victim Support Scotland agreed, saying that victims of indecent exposure incidents can be left with “anxiety, fear and feelings of distrust and violation”.

I question, if Seaton Park has been a dangerous place for decades, why are the police not patrolling the area; why is there not CCTV cameras surveying the area and a safe route created through the park with these sexually-aggressive offenders being caught and dealt with appropriately?

It’s unacceptable to suggest we have no-go areas in Aberdeen. We can’t blame the victims of crime, potential or real – the situation needs dealt with vigorously and the perpetrators driven out of the park and dealt with appropriately.

G.M, ABERDEEN