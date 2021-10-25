Readers’ letters: Deal with the park ‘flashers’

I was left shocked and angry reading the article where first year students and others were being advised to avoid a local Aberdeen park if they did not want to be flashed at.

The chairman of Old Aberdeen Community Council stated that these “problems” stretch back decades, describing the park as a “dangerous place” which has been “an issue for so many years”.

I was shocked that this issue has not been tackled more seriously and dealt with by now if we are being told it’s a long-standing problem.

If young people are being put at risk by people behaving in an unlawful and sexually-aggressive manner surely more robust action is needed?

Professional comments in the article were putting a lot of responsibility on young students and others to take action to keep themselves safe. I agree that we all need to be sensible about keeping ourselves safe, particularly during darker nights, but these first year students have just left school and need to feel they are safe going back and forth to their university and halls of residence.

It’s Aberdeen’s responsibility to keep these young people safe and anybody else living in or travelling through the area of the park and the surrounding area. By saying people should avoid the park is suggesting it would be their fault if they got flashed at in the park, not that the people who are flashing are committing a crime.

A police spokesperson said that complaints of indecent exposure are “taken very seriously” and appreciated “the adverse affect this type of behaviour can have on anyone who witnessed it”. Victim Support Scotland agreed, saying that victims of indecent exposure incidents can be left with “anxiety, fear and feelings of distrust and violation”.

I question, if Seaton Park has been a dangerous place for decades, why are the police not patrolling the area; why is there not CCTV cameras surveying the area and a safe route created through the park with these sexually-aggressive offenders being caught and dealt with appropriately?

It’s unacceptable to suggest we have no-go areas in Aberdeen. We can’t blame the victims of crime, potential or real – the situation needs dealt with vigorously and the perpetrators driven out of the park and dealt with appropriately.

G.M, ABERDEEN