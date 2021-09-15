Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: Cycling event hid real story

By Readers' Letters
15/09/2021, 11:45 am
Wout van Aert crosses the line first to win the Tour of Britain.
Aberdeen City and shire were shown to wonderful effect as hosts of the final stage of this year’s Tour of Britain.

It’s telling the Esplanade was recently resurfaced and the race was directed away from the ruination of Union Street caused by over-dependency on the idiocy of internet shopping over the genuine warmth offered by real-world retail. Is the city council embarrassed by its failure to bring the once beautiful Union Street back with some beautiful shops?

It was equally telling that ITV4’s Matt Barbet referred to the city as “cultural capital”. and made not one mention of that soon-to-be-defunct has-been “one trick pony”, the oil industry. With last week’s Carbon Tracker report recommending that all fossil fuels must remain firmly unexploited if humanity and other species are to survive, Aberdeen’s still blighted by the buffoons who are all too keen to do the opposite by proclaiming it’s “absolute madness” if we don’t continue with the status quo.

Ian Beattie, Baker Street, Aberdeen

Covid still here

Scotland now has the highest infection of Covid in Europe. There are a few reasons for this. Restrictions being lifted and relaxed too early, people not adhering to the existing rules. Also, younger people and non-believers not being vaccinated and, finally, the general population being blase because they have had the vaccine and think they cannot catch it or pass it on. They are so, so wrong thinking this.

Don McKay

NI rise is fair

People are complaining about the 1.25% rise in National Insurance to pay for social care.

If you earn £10k you’ll pay £52 a year more. That’s two John Player Special fags a week. Those earning £20K will pay £130 (two bottles of wine a month) extra, and £30k earners £255 (five Subways a month).

Surely that’s worth it to ensure your granny, aunt or elderly neighbour get better looked after? And cutting down might improve your health and save your kids the future expense.

AS, Stonehaven.