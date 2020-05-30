Readers’ Letters: Culling of clubs may be for best

I read the piece by former Dons player Gordon Strachan regarding his views on lower league Scottish football clubs, and also the response from Peterhead FC chairman Rodger Morrison.

While both men have a point, I would say there are far too many clubs in Scottish football.

At best, I would say that Scottish football is worthy of two leagues, of a top 10, then a 12.

Although Mr Morrison has worked hard at Peterhead, all they’ve done is seesaw between the two lower leagues.

Elgin must wish they had never left the Highland League, and while Cove are doing well, I simply can’t see the point of them playing in a professional full-time league.

If smaller clubs end up going bust due to mothballing, or having to play behind closed doors, then sadly I see it as a natural form of culling, leading to a less cluttered set-up and, hopefully, a more attractive product to sell.

I would also have a third division, made up of 10 or 12 clubs, who show they are cash heavy – and ambitious to succeed.

Andrew Lamb, West Road, Fraserburgh