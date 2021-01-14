Readers’ Letters: Criticism of US seems bit rich

It has been intriguing to note those here in the UK highlighting the recent “invasion” of the Capitol as a sign of the failings in US democracy.

However, before being so quick to comment, we in the UK dare I say it are in no real position to cast such judgement.

Firstly, let us not forget that senior Tory politicians, including the former prime minister Theresa May and current prime minister Boris Johnson, fawned over the president, despite being fully aware of his character.

Mr Johnson called for him to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Domestically, in August 2019, the UK Parliament was ordered to be prorogued on the advice of Boris Johnson – advice later ruled to be unlawful.

This was to avoid parliamentary scrutiny of the government’s Brexit plans in those final weeks leading up to Brexit.

In the US both legislative chambers are elected, but here in the UK we have an upper chamber where appointment is based on birth and patronage and is the second-largest in the world after China.

Numbering 830 (and with no maximum number) unelected lawmakers pick up £300 a day in expenses, often doing very little as members of what is in essence a publicly funded private club.

Before we criticise others, we in the UK should have some humility and dare I say it, look to get our own house in order.

Alex Orr.

NHS true heroes

On Friday January 8 I was booked into ward 203 at the eye hospital at ARI, and from the moment I arrived, the professionalism of the staff of the NHS started.

I was made to feel welcome and my nerves were calmed as a surgeon was going to operate on my eye to remove a cataract.

These people are so cool, calm and collected, and were unbelievable.

During this pandemic, it was just another day at the office for them.

I am not surprised that our NHS Scotland is the envy of the world.

People complain about their NI contributions, but where else would you find an insurance company at the price they pay?

The brainchild of Aneurin Bevan, the son of a coal miner, gave us what we have today – 100% health care cover.

Save lives, protect your NHS.

Don McKay.