Readers’ Letters: Credits roll for Torry cinemas

I refer to the article in the Evening Express on July 20 2020 regarding cinemas in Aberdeen, particularly the item relating to the Torry Picture House.

There have been two cinemas in Torry. The first one was the Torry Picture Palace, which started showing films in May 1910 in the Torry Skating Rink in Sinclair Road.

Films alternated with skating until May 2 1912, when films took over completely.

It was a busy little cinema but did not survive the upheavals of the First World War and closed around October 1916.

Above is an advert from the Evening Express on Tuesday October 31 1916 for an auction sale of materials from the Torry Picture Palace to take place on Friday November 3 1916.

The Torry Picture House opened on Crombie Road, Torry, on May 2 1921.

The name was changed to the Torry Cinema in the 1930s and closed on September 24 1966.

P Robertson, Torry.

Last chance for city pubs

It’s been made crystal clear to Aberdeen pubs that opening their doors on Wednesday this week is their “last chance saloon” of meeting the stringent conditions required to stop the spread of the coronavirus – otherwise they face immediate closure.

Customers will have to strictly comply with the rules, otherwise they will be refused service and asked to leave as Aberdeen cannot afford to have another virus infection outbreak.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn.

Nice gesture

Re residents in Deeside Care Home’s dementia unit being treated to a fish supper from the Ashvale’s Stuart Devine.

Fantastic, a great thing to do – well done to you for giving the residents something different.

AC.