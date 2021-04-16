Readers’ letters: Crazy idea for ‘pollution zone’

Yet again Wellington Road has been recognised as one of the worst- polluted areas in all of Scotland.

This is the same Wellington Road that our councillors deemed safe for the kids of Torry to use to walk to the new Lochside Academy.

Now they’re proposing to make cycle lanes, which will give cyclists closer access to dangerous pollutants. Better still, they are proposing to include a lot more pedestrian crossings which, rather than keep traffic flowing, cause more congestion.

The experts have already proved vehicles stopping and starting generate more pollutants, and it’s why some councils have started removing speed bumps as they cause more harm than good.

So, don’t hold your breath to see if this crazy idea works –actually, do hold your breath if you’re using Wellington Road.

Bob Strachan, Torry.

Close road for clean air

Regarding pollution on the city’s Wellington Road.

The majority of the pollution is caused by vehicles sitting still, most of which are either commercial or commuters. They can build as many cycle lanes and pedestrian crossings as they like, it’s not going to reduce traffic. The usual solution is close the road or put in restrictions to move it elsewhere.

Part of Union Street is closed and the air is cleaner, not surprisingly. Guild St, Market St, maybe not so much.

GB.

Dons doubt

Regarding Joe Lewis saying Stephen Glass will help the Dons deliver goals.

Free-flowing attacking action and goals – sounds great, but I doubt he’ll be able to produce this with the current squad. Wishing you all the best Stephen.

MR.