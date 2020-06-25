Readers’ Letters: Council’s Torry proposal stinks

I was disappointed and annoyed when I read that Aberdeen City Council in its wisdom want to use St Fittick’s Park for their Energy Transition Zone.

To me this is disgraceful. I was a Bridge of Don councillor for 18 years, retiring in 2017. I was on the city planning committee for all that time.

I have always supported the good folk of Torry and the first thing they imposed on them was the sewage works at the Bay of Nigg.

When we visited the site prior to it being built we were assured that there would be no smell whatsoever coming from this plant. Why we believed that is incredible since the thing stinks to high heaven and I feel for the residents.

One planning application that did not go ahead was the first incinerator, which was to be on land diagonally opposite Doonies Farm.

We had been told that the prevailing wind came from the land and any emissions would blow conveniently out to the North Sea.

On the day we had a site visit, the planners could hardly hold up the map because of the high wind.

I pointed out that the wind was howling off the sea to the land and any emissions would have carried at least as far as Mastrick!

It didn’t go ahead.

I was on the board of directors of Aberdeen Greenspace and they, along with the volunteers, did a lot of work on the green space round about the sewage works and at St Fittick’s Park. We had a site visit and were pleased with the results.

Next on their agenda was to build this new larger incinerator, which they called Heat from Waste, and the Torry residents would supposedly benefit from this.

On the site visit I could not believe its location and the proximity to Tullos Primary School.

I voted against this and spoke against it but I was outnumbered and the planning application was passed.

I still feel this is wrong and for the good folk in Torry to have to give up what little green space is left is very unfair.

Muriel Jaffrey, Bridge of Don.