Readers’ letters: Councillor fails to do research

We all live with rules, morals and codes. Ofcom has now opened a can of worms in finding that Piers Morgan was not in breach of the broadcasting code concerning “comments” about the Duchess of Sussex.

Freedom of expression and freedom of speech in a democratic society is alive and well! Aberdeen councillor Michael Hutchison has been reported for breaching his code of conduct – item 3.3 that all councillors have to abide by.

As a councillor he raised, in his eyes, legitimate concerns about the standard of redevelopment . . . in particular to the pointing at Provost Skene House.

I believe, unknown to Mr Hutchison, the workers used an old method of pointing, slaister. He is accused of upsetting staff. His only wrongdoing was foolishly not doing his homework on the slaister method.

Mr Hutchison’s case should be dismissed in the same democratic manner. Freedom for expression and freedom of speech! Councillors are elected to protect and serve their constituents in the best way.

T Shirron, Aberdeen.

No room for Afghans

As much as some people want to flee Afghanistan with what’s happened there can someone in authority explain to me (preferably our MPs who have had their faces in the press at every opportunity about rehoming Afghans) how all of a sudden we can find accommodation for them yet we can’t for the 1,486 homeless and 4,388 people waiting for council accommodation in Aberdeen?

Bob Strachan, Torry, Aberdeen.