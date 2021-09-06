Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: Councillor fails to do research

By Readers' Letters
06/09/2021, 11:45 am
Cllr Michael Hutchison is concerned the latest works to Provost Skene's House have left some of the historic brickwork hidden by overuse of cement.
We all live with rules, morals and codes. Ofcom has now opened a can of worms in finding that Piers Morgan was not in breach of the broadcasting code concerning “comments” about the Duchess of Sussex.

Freedom of expression and freedom of speech in a democratic society is alive and well! Aberdeen councillor Michael Hutchison has been reported for breaching his code of conduct – item 3.3 that all councillors have to abide by.

As a councillor he raised, in his eyes, legitimate concerns about the standard of redevelopment . . . in particular to the pointing at Provost Skene House.

I believe, unknown to Mr Hutchison, the workers used an old method of pointing, slaister. He is accused of upsetting staff. His only wrongdoing was foolishly not doing his homework on the slaister method.

Mr Hutchison’s case should be dismissed in the same democratic manner. Freedom for expression and freedom of speech! Councillors are elected to protect and serve their constituents in the best way.

T Shirron, Aberdeen.

No room for Afghans

As much as some people want to flee Afghanistan with what’s happened there can someone in authority explain to me (preferably our MPs who have had their faces in the press at every opportunity about rehoming Afghans) how all of a sudden we can find accommodation for them yet we can’t for the 1,486 homeless and 4,388 people waiting for council accommodation in Aberdeen?

Bob Strachan, Torry, Aberdeen.