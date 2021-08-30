Readers’ letters: Council set on destroying city

Going by the amount of letters to this paper it’s plain to see that this council is hellbent on the destruction of Aberdeen before they inevitably lose their seats at next year’s elections.

Why should the ratepayers of Aberdeen shell out to aid a football club as a private enterprise?

It’s like throwing money down a black hole that will never be recouped.

As for Union Street, even pedestrianised it won’t bring hordes of people back.

There’s nothing to go there for (even Primark).

The mess they’re making of the Haudagain roundabout is only moving the problem up the road to the Hilton/Manor junction.

The AWPR had already solved that bottleneck.

Aberdeen City Council certainly know how to waste millions of pounds and no one will be held accountable.

BL, Aberdeen

Park could pose a risk

Regarding the proposed play park at Union Terrace Gardens.

I do think that in theory it is a welcome idea, though the cost does seem a tad OTT.

I would also have concerns about late-night revellers using the park inappropriately, and the potential for vandalism occurring in the evenings/overnight.

Judi Martin, Maryculter.

What’s up docs?

Why are GPs’ surgeries still closed for routine face to face appointments?

I can go into town and get a haircut, I can go to a chiropodist and visit the butcher.

Is it too much to ask that we can see a GP?

What have they been doing all this time?

T. Shirron, Aberdeen.