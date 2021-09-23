Readers’ Letters: Could you run a month of miles?

Diabetes Scotland’s Month of Miles is a new fundraising challenge which is all about you, as you choose your start date and how far to go.

Those taking part are invited to run one of four distances – either eight miles, 13.1 miles, 20 miles or the full marathon distance of 26.2 miles. You have a month to complete your chosen distance – you can start any time you like, and you can go at whatever pace you are comfortable with.

It’s a month of putting yourself first, but with the heart-warming feeling you’ll get from being part of something bigger. Because by getting sponsored for every mile you run, you’ll be helping us transform the lives of people affected by diabetes.

It’s your month, your miles, and your body. And we’re here to support you all the way to the finish line.

It is free to register for Month of Miles and, after signing up, you will receive a downloadable welcome pack featuring advice about preparing for your challenge, fundraising tips, a running schedule, and a sponsorship form.

Month of Miles really is a great way to keep active, get some miles in and help a great cause. So, please, sign up by visiting monthofmiles.diabetes.org.uk. If you have any questions, email monthofmiles@diabetes.org.uk or call on 0345 123 2399.

Angela Mitchell, Director, Diabetes Scotland

Warnings not heeded

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon repeatedly refuses to call the chronic problems with the Scottish Ambulance Service a crisis but has now agreed to call in the Army as waiting times for ambulances have become life-threatening.

The ambulance unions have been warning the SNP for years now that the ambulance service in Scotland was underfunded and under considerable threat of breakdown.

The people of Scotland are now paying a very high price in having a minority SNP administration in Scotland that have consistently underfunded essential services to a final point of crisis.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Aberdeen