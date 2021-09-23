Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ Letters: Could you run a month of miles?

By Readers' Letters
23/09/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 23/09/2021, 5:04 pm
Diabetes Scotland’s Month of Miles is a new fundraising challenge which is all about you, as you choose your start date and how far to go.

Those taking part are invited to run one of four distances – either eight miles, 13.1 miles, 20 miles or the full marathon distance of 26.2 miles. You have a month to complete your chosen distance – you can start any time you like, and you can go at whatever pace you are comfortable with.

It’s a month of putting yourself first, but with the heart-warming feeling you’ll get from being part of something bigger. Because by getting sponsored for every mile you run, you’ll be helping us transform the lives of people affected by diabetes.

It’s your month, your miles, and your body. And we’re here to support you all the way to the finish line.

It is free to register for Month of Miles and, after signing up, you will receive a downloadable welcome pack featuring advice about preparing for your challenge, fundraising tips, a running schedule, and a sponsorship form.

Month of Miles really is a great way to keep active, get some miles in and help a great cause. So, please, sign up by visiting monthofmiles.diabetes.org.uk. If you have any questions, email monthofmiles@diabetes.org.uk or call on 0345 123 2399.

Angela Mitchell, Director, Diabetes Scotland

Warnings not heeded

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon repeatedly refuses to call the chronic problems with the Scottish Ambulance Service a crisis but has now agreed to call in the Army as waiting times for ambulances have become life-threatening.

The ambulance unions have been warning the SNP for years now that the ambulance service in Scotland was underfunded and under considerable threat of breakdown.

The people of Scotland are now paying a very high price in having a minority SNP administration in Scotland that have consistently underfunded essential services to a final point of crisis.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Aberdeen