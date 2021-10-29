Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: COP26 event sends out mixed message

By Readers' Letters
29/10/2021, 11:45 am
Sweden's climate activist Greta Thunberg protests outside Parliament after her tour in the US and Spain, Fridays For Future protest, Stockholm, Sweden - 20 Dec 2019 Photo by IBL/REX/Shutterstock
Over the last few years we have managed to hold meetings worldwide via the internet. You can watch a concert live in a cinema from across the world.

But just around the corner we have the COP26 convention.

About thirty thousand delegates, the world’s press, any amount of police and God knows how many protesters all heading to Glasgow.

All to talk about how we can save the world by reducing the amount of CO2 pumped out of our cars, planes and houses.

All the roads closed in Glasgow will force people to travel further to work going a longer way round.

Then Greta Thunberg invites anyone who may want to join the climate strike, to travel in and join her. I wonder how many of all these people will get there on bikes, electric cars or on foot.

On top of all that, what kind of Covid legacy will it leave in Scotland?

This all seems to be a bit of ‘do as I say and not as I do’. I think they have failed already. But we all know the most important thing in the world is our world leaders needing to look important. If they all want to save the world as we are told, as the Queen said, don’t talk about it, just do it.

K. Addison.

Defeating the object

COP26 is defeating the object.

World leaders and hundreds of their entourage flying here from all round the world in gas-guzzling aircraft and being driven in huge gas-guzzling limos.

Then they all gather in a massive hall that accommodates many hundreds of people for many hours in a confined space.

How does this cut down on carbon emissions and stop the spread of Covid at the same time?

Don McKay, Provost Hogg Court, Aberdeen.