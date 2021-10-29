Readers’ letters: COP26 event sends out mixed message

Over the last few years we have managed to hold meetings worldwide via the internet. You can watch a concert live in a cinema from across the world.

But just around the corner we have the COP26 convention.

About thirty thousand delegates, the world’s press, any amount of police and God knows how many protesters all heading to Glasgow.

All to talk about how we can save the world by reducing the amount of CO2 pumped out of our cars, planes and houses.

All the roads closed in Glasgow will force people to travel further to work going a longer way round.

Then Greta Thunberg invites anyone who may want to join the climate strike, to travel in and join her. I wonder how many of all these people will get there on bikes, electric cars or on foot.

On top of all that, what kind of Covid legacy will it leave in Scotland?

This all seems to be a bit of ‘do as I say and not as I do’. I think they have failed already. But we all know the most important thing in the world is our world leaders needing to look important. If they all want to save the world as we are told, as the Queen said, don’t talk about it, just do it.

K. Addison.

Defeating the object

COP26 is defeating the object.

World leaders and hundreds of their entourage flying here from all round the world in gas-guzzling aircraft and being driven in huge gas-guzzling limos.

Then they all gather in a massive hall that accommodates many hundreds of people for many hours in a confined space.

How does this cut down on carbon emissions and stop the spread of Covid at the same time?

Don McKay, Provost Hogg Court, Aberdeen.