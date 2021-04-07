Readers’ letters: City’s John Lewis store a joy to shop in

I read with horror the John Lewis plans to cease trading in Aberdeen city centre with immediate effect.

John Lewis truly is a joy to shop in.

I am perfectly capable of shopping online, but choose to shop somewhere where I can see and get advice on electronic devices or electrical equipment, can see the picture on TV and find out how it would connect with existing technology, can try the sofa or bed, can see the carpet or vinyl, can try on the clothes and shoes, check out the kettle, purchase the haberdashery and even try out the sewing machine before purchase.

John Lewis staff generally are a delight, knowledgeable and welcoming. They are patient and helpful, going through the options of when fitters can put up blinds, deliver washing machines and uplift old appliances. There are options to get electronic devices set up in the store, fit lighting – all useful services – and the longer guarantee on items made me even more inclined to purchase.

If John Lewis had purely an online presence, many of these services would be lost and sales in my name, and many others, would plummet.

The room which could be hired out for meetings and craft classes was a great find.

I loved the large cafe too – it was clean with welcoming staff, and was regularly my go-to place for coffee or lunch with friends. During the pandemic, I felt the procedures put in place in the cafe and the staff’s understanding of the rules was exemplary.

It will be such a sad day if John Lewis does close.

I do hope it can be saved and we can get a chance to show that staying in the city was the correct decision.

SA.

Cap not so bad then?

It’s been just over three months since we left the EU, but already things look to be unravelling for Scotland’s fishermen.

We’ve seen major problems with red tape and mounds of paperwork leading to major problems on the west coast, and now we have a local fisherman, known as Peter, challenge Douglas Ross on radio regarding similar problems on the east coast, leaving us all to wonder – was the Common Fisheries Policy really that bad after all?

It wasn’t any real surprise to see retaliation from Europe, given that Brexit threatened the survival of many European fishing communities, presumably those who rely on catches from UK waters.

I would imagine it’s a far better world to share the stock we have, and be able to trade freely, without mountains of red tape to hack through – so everyone gets a living.

Andrew Lamb.