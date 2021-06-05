Readers’ Letters: City needs a reality check

I noted in Scott Begbie’s column that he said he had an experience eating out in Aberdeen which was like being on holiday.

It also stated that Aberdeen Inspired suggested creating a Parisian cafe culture in Aberdeen.

This must be a different city I live in.

At this present time Union Street is lined with tents which close off streets, then there is the wooden walkways which serve no purpose other than to reduce the road width.

As we are in Level 1, the council needs to motivate themselves and get Union Street back to what it originally was.

A good jet wash would not go amiss.

Remove the tinted glasses and see what is happening around them.

Shopping footfall has drastically reduced due to John Lewis closing its doors along with other shops.

A more realistic approach is needed to get Aberdeen back on its feet.

A. Riddel, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen.

Skipping school

I cannot get over the hours for school kids.

Back in my time (the 1960s), at the “Big School” (secondary), we went in at 8.50am.

We had 10 minutes at form class or assembly. At 9am we had 3 x 40 minute periods. 11am was play time and at 11.20am, we had 2 x 40 minute periods. Dinner time was 12.40 to 2pm, and then 2 to 4pm we had 3 x 40 minute periods. Now I see schoolkids heading home from school not long after 2pm. Changed days!

Michael North, Summerhill, Aberdeen.

Ban ‘bad’ fans

Regarding Jamie Hall’s piece about publicans’ concerns over being punished due to trouble among football fans following teams in Euro 2020.

They should simply ban, name and shame any and all idiots.

I’d like to think the majority of fans will behave, but there’s always an element who won’t.

Personally, I’d rather sit at my own telly and avoid the noise and behaviour of some who attend pub matches.

Andrew Lamb, Fraserburgh.