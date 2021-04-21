Readers letters’: ‘City centre a mess for years’

We’ve been reading many letters in Your Voice of late relating to the absolute mess of our city centre.

I, among others, have had letters published on this theme dating back at least five years.

This decline has not happened overnight, most Aberdonians have seen this coming for years, but why has our council not been aware of this?

I recall, at one point, building owners were to be fined for not keeping their buildings in reasonable order. What happened to this scheme?

I note that there is a bit of vocal support for an indoor market plan, which is currently being discussed. This seems an excellent idea, but I would offer a word of caution in respect to what it is exactly.

I am all for changes to our city, but we should be careful and not accept “anything” that is on offer.

Gordon Park.

It’s too cold

Cafe Culture in Aberdeen? You have got to be joking!

With the cold winds, we would be sitting shivering most days. I don’t know what the answer is to reviving the town centre, but I know that sitting outside in Aberdeen is only possible for a few days of the year.

Also, this idea of a new football stadium at the beach will ruin the beach, especially on Saturdays when the beach is busiest with people walking along the prom. Who wants to do that with a football match on and fans spilling out everywhere? Pittodrie is near enough. No closer please!

Sheila McCombie.

Day off idea

Regarding the barber giving staff a day off when pubs reopen. Supermarkets should close for a day as staff worked non-stop. Do we really need them open seven days a week from 7-10? Some 24 hours.

MB.