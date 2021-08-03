Readers’ letters: Cheeky to seek Sunak apology

Furlough moved to a 60% subsidy from the start of this month, and MP Alison Thewliss, the Westminster SNP shadow chancellor, is demanding that UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak apologises to the Scots because thousands of Scottish jobs could be lost when furlough ends at the end of September.

What a cheek! Yes, there is a possibility that some will lose their jobs, but the government just cannot keep subsidising the public forever.

Instead of sitting at home and getting “paid” for nothing, does Mrs Thewliss not realise that people need an incentive to return to work, to restart our economy?

If the SNP had their wish, and Scotland were an independent country, it is my opinion we wouldn’t have had any furlough.

J H, Aberdeen

Enthusiasm of fans not propaganda

Regarding the pathetic letter from T Shirron in Saturday’s Evening Express.

He is obviously no fan of the Dons. We are two games into the season, through to the next round of the Europa Cup, and he is chirping away negative comments about the team and the manager.

He confuses propaganda for true Dons fans’ enthusiasm and hope of a season better than the last one.

Mr Shirron, if you have nothing positive to say, then say nothing at all.

Roy Burnett, Aberdeen