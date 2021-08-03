Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: Cheeky to seek Sunak apology

By Readers' Letters
03/08/2021, 5:00 pm
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak giving a statement to MPs in the House of Commons on economic measures for the second national lockdown in England.
Furlough moved to a 60% subsidy from the start of this month, and MP Alison Thewliss, the Westminster SNP shadow chancellor, is demanding that UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak apologises to the Scots because thousands of Scottish jobs could be lost when furlough ends at the end of September.

What a cheek! Yes, there is a possibility that some will lose their jobs, but the government just cannot keep subsidising the public forever.

Instead of sitting at home and getting “paid” for nothing, does Mrs Thewliss not realise that people need an incentive to return to work, to restart our economy?

If the SNP had their wish, and Scotland were an independent country, it is my opinion we wouldn’t have had any furlough.

J H, Aberdeen

Enthusiasm of fans not propaganda

Regarding the pathetic letter from T Shirron in Saturday’s Evening Express.

He is obviously no fan of the Dons. We are two games into the season, through to the next round of the Europa Cup, and he is chirping away negative comments about the team and the manager.

He confuses propaganda for true Dons fans’ enthusiasm and hope of a season better than the last one.

Mr Shirron, if you have nothing positive to say, then say nothing at all.

Roy Burnett, Aberdeen