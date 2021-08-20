Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Readers' Letters

Readers’ Letters: Cell-by date for electric battery

By Readers' Letters
20/08/2021, 11:45 am
With the UK Government stopping all sales of new fossil fuelled cars from 2030, there is a push into the automotive research of electric car batteries.

Apparently, more than £90 million has been awarded through the Advanced Propulsion Centre Collaborative R&D, for the development of electric car battery “fast” charging, and increased range. But there appears to be little research in the battery life longevity.

Currently lithium-ion car batteries appear to only last for around seven years, or 60,000 miles, with fast or irregular driving, and as fast charging seems to reduce battery life, it will require replacing at an estimated cost of between £3,000 -£10,000, depending on which vehicle you drive.

You are therefore left with a choice – own a vehicle of “scrap car” value, or replace the batteries, which also brings in battery disposal, and the environment.

I believe the “hydrogen fuel cell” is the way forward, and would prefer to see more development in this area.

In the meantime, internal combustion engines can be converted to use hydrogen fuel, which is more efficient that fossil fuels, and is a safe stopgap. Also the emissions are water, which is beneficial for the environment.

JH

SNP getting desperate

The SNP have announced that they are to make some of the Covid-19 emergency powers permanent.

This will allow them to order a lockdown on election days to keep all the Scottish senior citizens at home, which is the only way they can ever gain independence.

Desperate measures from a party hell-bent in breaking up the United Kingdom.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn