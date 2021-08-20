Readers’ Letters: Cell-by date for electric battery

With the UK Government stopping all sales of new fossil fuelled cars from 2030, there is a push into the automotive research of electric car batteries.

Apparently, more than £90 million has been awarded through the Advanced Propulsion Centre Collaborative R&D, for the development of electric car battery “fast” charging, and increased range. But there appears to be little research in the battery life longevity.

Currently lithium-ion car batteries appear to only last for around seven years, or 60,000 miles, with fast or irregular driving, and as fast charging seems to reduce battery life, it will require replacing at an estimated cost of between £3,000 -£10,000, depending on which vehicle you drive.

You are therefore left with a choice – own a vehicle of “scrap car” value, or replace the batteries, which also brings in battery disposal, and the environment.

I believe the “hydrogen fuel cell” is the way forward, and would prefer to see more development in this area.

In the meantime, internal combustion engines can be converted to use hydrogen fuel, which is more efficient that fossil fuels, and is a safe stopgap. Also the emissions are water, which is beneficial for the environment.

JH

SNP getting desperate

The SNP have announced that they are to make some of the Covid-19 emergency powers permanent.

This will allow them to order a lockdown on election days to keep all the Scottish senior citizens at home, which is the only way they can ever gain independence.

Desperate measures from a party hell-bent in breaking up the United Kingdom.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn