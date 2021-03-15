Readers’ Letters: Celebrate your charity champ

As we approach the anniversary of the first national lockdown, I’d urge people across Scotland to reflect on the efforts of frontline charities and groups who have, quite simply, kept local communities going this past year.

When the world stopped, they started. They delivered food to the doorsteps of those shielding. Transferred vital mental health services online. Launched support lines to connect the isolated, and found all manner of ways to bring communities together, from Zoom Zumba classes to virtual choirs.

Through our Coronavirus Appeal, which has raised £97 million to date, we’ve been privileged to support more than 13,000 such projects since last March, including thousands across Scotland. The creativity and tenacity they have shown, against the odds, has been truly humbling to witness.

And of course, their work is not over yet. Though the vaccine rollout rumbles on at pace, they continue to respond to the economic and wellbeing impacts of this pandemic and will be needed for many months and years to come.

This month, the National Emergencies Trust is celebrating #NETCharityChamps across the UK, with the help of some well-known faces. I encourage everyone to recognise a champ of their own. You may just make someone’s day after an incredibly difficult year.

General The Lord Richard Dannatt, Chairman of the National Emergencies Trust.

Morgan was out of order

RE Piers Morgan leaving Good Morning Britain.

I always liked Piers with his straight-forward views on gun control and politics. However, his personal dislike of Meghan was really unprofessional and saying on live TV she was “lying” about being suicidal was a step too far. End of the day he’s an employee and, regardless of freedom of speech, there’s a code of conduct to be followed in such a public role.

However, I’m glad we got to witness his temper tantrum, storming off the set before he left.

MM.

PiersMorgan may not be everyone’s cup of tea but he will be missed, especially when questioning members of the government, holding them accountable for decisions and actions they’ve taken. I watched the show because of him. Who will replace him?

PG.