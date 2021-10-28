Readers’ letters: Cart before the horse is no use

The chancellor, pictured, was due to give the NHS £6 billion for new equipment in his Budget yesterday – more new machines to clear the backlog.

However there is a but – we have many thousands of HGV trucks idle because we have no one to drive them.

We are now going to get new machines in hospitals but, because there are not enough qualified staff to operate them, the waiting list will just get longer every day because we have the equipment but no one to use it.

To make things work, you must start at the source, then supply.

Don McKay.

Invest in safety

With the recent surge in energy costs the oil and gas producers in the North Sea are being rewarded for their efforts with soaring oil prices and staggering gas price increases bringing much-needed revenue for future development.

I do hope the additional revenue will be used wisely, and prudently invested for future developments and tightening up on the offshore safety regime to reduce accidents and dangerous occurrences.

Dennis Forbes Grattan.