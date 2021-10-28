Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: Cart before the horse is no use

By Readers' letters
28/10/2021, 5:00 pm
Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak outside 11 Downing Street, London, before heading to the House of Commons to deliver his Budget.
The chancellor, pictured, was due to give the NHS £6 billion for new equipment in his Budget yesterday – more new machines to clear the backlog.

However there is a but – we have many thousands of HGV trucks idle because we have no one to drive them.

We are now going to get new machines in hospitals but, because there are not enough qualified staff to operate them, the waiting list will just get longer every day because we have the equipment but no one to use it.

To make things work, you must start at the source, then supply.

Don McKay.

Invest in safety

With the recent surge in energy costs the oil and gas producers in the North Sea are being rewarded for their efforts with soaring oil prices and staggering gas price increases bringing much-needed revenue for future development.

I do hope the additional revenue will be used wisely, and prudently invested for future developments and tightening up on the offshore safety regime to reduce accidents and dangerous occurrences.

Dennis Forbes Grattan.