Readers’ Letters: Call for council ‘rooftops posse’

In light of a slab of granite falling from the chimney of a Boulevard tenement, I ask myself: “Do all Aberdeen councillors walk about looking at the ground?”

Talk to any resident of the city and they will tell you that seeing a high, granite building in Aberdeen without a tree or buddleia sprouting from the chimney or pointing is a rare event and there are hundreds of potential accidents just waiting to happen.

Perhaps during lockdown the council could form a posse to walk the streets, note these dangerous rooftops then send appropriate notices to owners to get the greenery removed, thereby negating the danger to the public.

Those owners who do not make their buildings safe should be named, shamed and fined – and our councillors should be ashamed for not paying attention to the dangerous state of buildings in our city.

Kath Forman, Byron Avenue, Aberdeen

Covid is not only problem

In this weird world at the moment it is astonishing to see queues of cars blocking the roads, some waiting hours to have a McDonalds!

Now hordes hankering for drinks with no masks are causing problems for everyone in Aberdeen.

Then there are the others who seem to depend on foodbanks for nourishment. Something is wrong with our world indeed, even more than Covid-19.

A.K.

Cash penalty

It seems there is a discipline problem at Aberdeen Football Club. Certain players think they are beyond reproach.

This is not the first breakdown of discipline.

Sir Alex Ferguson was the disciplinarian and would not have tolerated this. Fine them a month’s wages.

T.S., Aberdeen