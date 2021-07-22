Readers’ letters: Brown must wait his turn

I’m browned off at the furore surrounding the arrival of Scott Brown to Aberdeen FC.

All I’ve read is what he is going to do.

Even Joe Harper has jumped on the bandwagon by stating he should be the new Aberdeen captain (July 9).

Now manager Stephen Glass has proclaimed Brown captain for this season. What are the long-term players feeling?

I agree that the captain should be in the thick of things but to overlook Considine, a stalwart who would walk over hot coals for AFC, is a slap in his face.

Brown is at a totally different club and is a newcomer, so should prove his worth to his fellow players and fans even on the back of his past position of captain at Celtic.

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.

Why do we put up with gulls?

Like your columnist Scott Begbie (July 20), with the window open and the radio on I can still hear the squawking of the gulls.

Like him I don’t understand why they are protected. They aren’t only noisy, but their poo not only defaces properties and cars, but if like me, you’ve had a present from them, it’s disgusting, and not easy to remove.

People are guilty of feeding them and overloaded bins don’t help, but while it’s acceptable to cull deer – who aren’t on the same undesirable scale – there surely must be something that can be done to curb these flying rats.

DAC.

Thanks to ARI

Recently I had an eye operation at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

I would like to thank my surgeon Ms Kumarasamy, Dr McBain, Dr Patwari, theatre nurses and staff in ward 203 who all looked after me so well.

We could not do without them – they do an excellent job especially as this has been a very difficult year.

Phyllis Robertson, Cattofield Square, Aberdeen.