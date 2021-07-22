Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: Brown must wait his turn

By Reporter
22/07/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 22/07/2021, 5:38 pm
Aberdeen's Scott Brown at Cormack Park on June 21, 2021, in Aberdeen
I’m browned off at the furore surrounding the arrival of Scott Brown to Aberdeen FC.

All I’ve read is what he is going to do.

Even Joe Harper has jumped on the bandwagon by stating he should be the new Aberdeen captain (July 9).

Now manager Stephen Glass has proclaimed Brown captain for this season. What are the long-term players feeling?

I agree that the captain should be in the thick of things but to overlook Considine, a stalwart who would walk over hot coals for AFC, is a slap in his face.

Brown is at a totally different club and is a newcomer, so should prove his worth to his fellow players and fans even on the back of his past position of captain at Celtic.

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.

Why do we put up with gulls?

Like your columnist Scott Begbie (July 20), with the window open and the radio on I can still hear the squawking of the gulls.

Like him I don’t understand why they are protected. They aren’t only noisy, but their poo not only defaces properties and cars, but if like me, you’ve had a present from them, it’s disgusting, and not easy to remove.

People are guilty of feeding them and overloaded bins don’t help, but while it’s acceptable to cull deer – who aren’t on the same undesirable scale – there surely must be something that can be done to curb these flying rats.

DAC.

Thanks to ARI

Recently I had an eye operation at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

I would like to thank my surgeon Ms Kumarasamy, Dr McBain, Dr Patwari, theatre nurses and staff in ward 203 who all looked after me so well.

We could not do without them – they do an excellent job especially as this has been a very difficult year.

Phyllis Robertson, Cattofield Square, Aberdeen.