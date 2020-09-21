Readers’ Letters: Broch men left their own mark

Like many in the north-east of Scotland, and the Broch in particular, I remember the horror of Dennis Nilsen’s crimes at the time of his arrest and I found the Brian Masters book Killing For Company hard to put down.

Can I also say that actor David Tennant has portrayed Nilsen’s mannerisms and his anglo/Scots accent brilliantly.

Having said all that, these horrific murders happened more than 40 years ago and the perpetrator is now also deceased, so is it time to maybe move on?

The Broch also saw the birth of Thomas Blake Glover.

But, realistically, more folk want to watch crime stories about notorious mass murderers as opposed to a man who brought industrialisation to the then industrially-backwards Japan.

It’s fascinating how two men born in a small north-east town in Scotland can go on to leave their mark on history, in such extremely different ways.

Andrew Lamb, fraserburgh.

Cone zone moan

I know we have a football team in Aberdeen with red and white, but is Aberdeen council trying to keep up with them or do they have shares in traffic cones?

I have never seen such a mess with traffic cones at Aberdeen Beach. Well, we won’t go there with George Street.

As a lorry driver I would like them out of their nice offices and come with us for a day.

We spend more on fuel trying to do deliveries in the town centre and causing pollution because ACC loves red and white cones.

G Birrell

Best off air

No surprise Scott Begbie harangued BBC Scotland for no longer showing the Scottish Government’s Daily Briefing (aka The Sturgeon Show) live.

But it wasn’t supposed to be a party political broadcast.

J Mitchell.