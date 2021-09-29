Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: Bring homes to Castlegate

By Readers' Letters
29/09/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 29/09/2021, 11:46 am
The Castlegate, Aberdeen.
Regarding “Drastic action is needed to bring people in.”

This reflects the “thinking” of those referred to as “city planners” who wish to run buses through the Castlegate in an attempt to “bring people in”.

After years of neglect and watching small businesses closing down, including the post office, we are left with empty premises, even the former Barnardos charity shop. Almost 50% of the Castlegate is taken up by the VSA organisation who in my opinion contribute zero to the long-term regeneration of this area.

The Castlegate cries out for affordable rented accommodation, into which these premises can be converted, with life returning to this neglected area. Buses are not the answer, they belong on a Union Street free of pedestrianisation.

James Sinclair, Castle Street, Aberdeen

Why bash SNP?

The “SNP bad” brigade have certainly been out in force this week, from columnist Frank Gilfeather to letter writers JH and the prolific Mr Grattan.

I wonder why the old saying “if the SNP found the secret of eternal life these people would complain that they were doing undertakers out of a job” springs to mind?

Are they totally unaware of the effects of the Covid pandemic, years of Westminster-imposed austerity and the disaster that is Brexit?

A. Robertson, Alford

Punish drug use

I guess many people will be in favour of the Lord Advocate’s “progressive” decision to issue recorded police warnings for possession of class A drugs.

Others, like myself, will see this as a foolish move which will only increase the number of people taking drugs, embolden drug barons, tie the hands of law enforcement officers and, ultimately, add to Scotland’s appalling drug death total.

This isn’t a bold move, it’s a pathetic surrender which does nothing to combat Scotland’s drug epidemic. Yet given the Scottish Government’s soft-touch attitude to justice, did we expect anything else?

JM