Readers’ Letters: Boss of Dons a thankless task

Regarding Derek McInnes leaving the Dons and speculation over who the new manager will be.

It’s a pointless and thankless job to manage a team whose biggest ambition is to come third every year.

And if they get close, their best players will just be bought by Celtic or Rangers.

The league is an absolute joke. Who seriously cares about a new manager? They’ll merely continue the same cycle until bigger things in Scottish football change.

What’s it now, 36 years since anyone other than Celtic or Rangers won the league? It’s embarrassing how uncompetitive it is.

PM

Poor show

I watched the Dons playing on Saturday and I have never seen so much rubbish.

If they are to get into third place they will have to pull up their socks and all those at the top should shoulder some of the blame. I would have sacked the manager a long time ago.

ER.

Harry has to move on

When I resigned from a job there was usually a morning tea, a few platitudes and occasionally a gift voucher.

I never got to keep the company car, the company credit card, the work title, nor any personal assistants – not that I ever had any of these as a teacher.

You aren’t doing too badly after you resigned Harry. Time to move on with your own life and family in a new country.

Dennis Fitzgerald.