Readers’ Letters: Boris highlights Holyrood threat

Boris Johnson’s comment that devolution has been “a disaster north of the border” and “Tony Blair’s worst mistake” should hardly come as a surprise to anyone (EE, November 17).

The Tories have never been great supporters of devolution, vehemently opposing both the referendums in 1979 on establishing a Scottish Assembly and in 1997 on the Scottish Parliament.

Most recently the devolution power grab that is highlighted in the Internal Market Bill simply reinforces this.

The Scottish Social Attitudes survey (2019) on constitutional preference found that only 7% favour abolition of the Scottish Parliament and it found that trust in the Scottish Government sits four times higher than that of the UK Government. This hardly points to it being a disaster.

For those accused of scaremongering that there is a threat to Holyrood, Mr Johnson’s comments are clear vindication. The irony of all this being that devolution has given new life to the Scottish Conservatives after its wipeout in 1997 and it is now the opposition.

Be under no doubt the Scottish Parliament, which was hard fought for, is under threat and we must do all in our power to defend it.

Alex Orr.

Bite the bullet

Regarding the behaviour of some football fans in the Draft Project bar after the recent result against Serbia, at which the owner is supposedly surprised.

Isn’t that the same premises where there was similar behaviour resulting in Aberdeen being put into lockdown?

If so, why doesn’t the licensing board bite the bullet and take firmer action against the premises? Why don’t they take away their licence for a time?

That will probably hit harder than a written warning, which obviously didn’t work. Even a substantial fine would do.

EFM.

Nice one

RE Boris Johnson’s devolution comments.

Nice one, Boris, making a better case for indy than the SNP.

CF.