News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: Blame selfish people for crisis

By Readers' Letters
03/10/2021, 5:00 pm
Readers have written to the Evening Express about the fuel shortage.
Now we are seeing the true, selfish and self- centred nature of some of the British public, with their “toilet roll” attitude for purchasing fuel.

The current fiasco only happened after a supposedly reported and inaccurate leak that petrol stations were running out of fuel.

But there is plenty of fuel, so what part of “do not panic buy” do people not understand? Real fuel shortages are now being caused by panic buying, with some private cars being topped up daily. This has a detrimental effect on our emergency services, doctors, nurses and visiting carers.

I wonder how much fuel is wasted, not counting the noxious gasses emitted, when travelling round, and queueing at, multiple petrol stations.

How many are still doing the very inefficient “school run” in the morning with a cold engine, and parked idling engine in the afternoon?

Also, several politicians are blaming Brexit. Total tosh.

In my opinion it was caused by the pandemic lockdown, when most of the EU drivers went home, and the shortage is mainly being caused by a lack of tanker drivers, some of whom have transferred to other HGV employers. What worries me is until a few weeks ago, there appeared to be no shortages of food, or fuel, and all was running reasonably smoothly. I’m just wondering if the current situation has somehow been orchestrated?

JH.

Distanced by closures

I write about a different concept of social distancing.

I live in sheltered housing in Victoria Road, Torry, three bus stops away from the main hub of banks, post office, shops etc.

Sadly since I moved here three years ago we have now lost all banks.

Last week the post office closed, a real butcher shop closed.

We are now left with one small Co-op (with high prices), a baker, three barbers and a pub – really essential shops (I don’t think).

We are a small, vibrant community being socially distanced due to the main social meeting places such as post offices and banks being closed and residents having to find alternative places to carry out their business.

Don Mckay, Torry