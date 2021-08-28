Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ Letters: Big rethink on plans required

By Readers' Letters
28/08/2021, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

When will Aberdeen City Council listen to the public for once in their lives? We do not want Union Street pedestrianised.

There are virtually no shops there to visit and it is causing havoc with the buses going round Guild Street/Market Street.

We also do not want Pittodrie to be moved nearer the esplanade, spoiling the cafes and littering the streets round about with fans running amok. And where are all the fans’ cars going to be parked?

I have spoken to many people about this and don’t know of one person – including football fans – who is in favour of this.

Councillors, the time has come for a big rethink!

Sheila McCombie.

Eyesore makes me squirm

Never mind the mess that is Union Street, what about the mess that used to be Richard’s Works? Every time I pass there, it makes me squirm.

Can someone tell me why the council are not pushing for that eyesore to be fixed. By the way, I’m all for the Dons stadium at the beach – let’s hope it happens.

Duncan Findlay.

Traffic chaotic

I am totally against keeping Union Street pedestrianised, mainly because of the chaos it has caused for the traffic.

The buses are never on time and the build-up of traffic at Market Street, Guild Street, Bridge Street and then back on to Union Street is unbelievable.

As for the £100,000 clean-up of Union Street, I hope they are going to sort out the dangerous state of the pavements before they clean them. The only place you can walk safely downtown is Broad Street. I wonder why?

J Ross, Hazlehead Road, Aberdeen.