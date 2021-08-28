Readers’ Letters: Big rethink on plans required

When will Aberdeen City Council listen to the public for once in their lives? We do not want Union Street pedestrianised.

There are virtually no shops there to visit and it is causing havoc with the buses going round Guild Street/Market Street.

We also do not want Pittodrie to be moved nearer the esplanade, spoiling the cafes and littering the streets round about with fans running amok. And where are all the fans’ cars going to be parked?

I have spoken to many people about this and don’t know of one person – including football fans – who is in favour of this.

Councillors, the time has come for a big rethink!

Sheila McCombie.

Eyesore makes me squirm

Never mind the mess that is Union Street, what about the mess that used to be Richard’s Works? Every time I pass there, it makes me squirm.

Can someone tell me why the council are not pushing for that eyesore to be fixed. By the way, I’m all for the Dons stadium at the beach – let’s hope it happens.

Duncan Findlay.

Traffic chaotic

I am totally against keeping Union Street pedestrianised, mainly because of the chaos it has caused for the traffic.

The buses are never on time and the build-up of traffic at Market Street, Guild Street, Bridge Street and then back on to Union Street is unbelievable.

As for the £100,000 clean-up of Union Street, I hope they are going to sort out the dangerous state of the pavements before they clean them. The only place you can walk safely downtown is Broad Street. I wonder why?

J Ross, Hazlehead Road, Aberdeen.