Readers’ letters: Beach shelter would be good

I loved the photo in the Evening Express on Tuesday showing the beach shelter, it brought back happy memories and sadness.

As usual our council is not behind the curve, it’s not on it.

Look at the people reading, chatting and looking outwards.

Did they or are they building a new one? If they are it’s news to me.

Look at what one could see from this spot – dolphins, windmills, supply boats, Navy ships and offshore training boats.

We always hear that Aberdeen Council is forward-thinking and looking to inspire this area (their words not mine). In my day, as a child, late 50s/ early 60s, there was a defunct bomb (red and white) with a collection slot on it and there was a pony track.

Surely someone of some wit could put a telescope there. Lots to see. The beach area is so popular and a new shelter would be welcome in our changeable weather.

Surely our councillors can see how bare this spot is.

We are waiting with bated breath to see how the new Union Terrace Gardens turn out… So I might not want council “mitts” on it. The art gallery, Marischal Square and Music Hall come to mind.

Michael North, Summerhill.

Hair we go

Most exciting news of the week – hairdressers are back working again!

Wonder what their conversation starters are now, since their favourite opening line, “are you going anywhere nice for your holidays?” is sadly so irrelevant right now.

Perhaps, “have you had your vaccine yet?” or “have you bought any new houseplants recently?” will be top of their icebreaker questions!

Judi Martin.

Sad loss

RE the shops that have closed in the Bon Accord, it’s very sad to see.

I love shopping in town and will miss these shops – it was a social outing as well as retail therapy and I do not shop online unless there is no other way! I like to see what I am buying, feel the quality and try things on. Every town in Scotland is the same, Covid was just the final nail in the coffin.

AH.