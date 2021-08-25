Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ Letters: Beach barriers are an eyesore

By Readers' Letters
25/08/2021, 11:45 am
Post Thumbnail

I recently had a walk along Aberdeen Beach and think new information boards are needed which should read: Welcome to Aberdeen Beach – two miles of overgrown grass and weeds.

There’s no pedestrian access to the beach on many of the steps and orange barricades block off steps to the promenade.

Even the old rotten pavilion shelters are barricaded off.

Here are a couple of photos I took. What an eyesore.

E Taylor

Hairbrained scheme

It’s obvious our councillors go about with their eyes shut because they still want to go ahead with their hairbrained idea to pedestrianise Union Street.

Last time I looked there was hardly anyone walking down it.

Since there are four lanes, why can’t the middle two be kept open to buses and taxis? It would create more access for the elderly and disabled.

R Strachan

Confused

Re the proposed Union Street development.

What confuses me is the buildings at either side of the road. Surely they can’t be shops?

I thought Aberdeen Council had given up on that idea. What is the point of pedestrianising the street if there is no benefit in going there?

D FORBES