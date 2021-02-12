Reader’s Letters: Be kind to your heart this year

There’s nothing romantic about artery-clogging animal-derived foods, but there’s everything to love about healthy, delicious plant-based meals.

So be kind to your heart and swap the steak dinner for a vegan feast this Valentine’s Day.

Cardiovascular diseases cause more than a quarter of all deaths in the UK – and diet is a major factor. Meat, eggs, and dairy are high in cholesterol and saturated fat, which build up in the body, clog arteries, and stop the heart from working properly.

According to recent studies, eating just two servings of meat a week will increase your risk of suffering from heart disease. But the good news is that dietary cholesterol is only found in animal-derived foods, so a plant-based diet is 100% cholesterol-free.

Eating nutritious vegan foods is one of the best ways to keep your heart in shape, improve circulation, and decrease your risk of having a heart attack.

Of course, Valentine’s Day is also the perfect time to extend a little love to cows, pigs, chickens, and other animals by leaving them off our plates.

To help people get started, PETA is offering free vegan starter kits – containing delicious recipes, tips on ordering in, and more – that will make the transition a cinch.

Save yourself from future heartbreak by going vegan today!

Jennifer White, PETA.

Calcutta Cup mix-up

Your letter writer Dennis Grattan is obviously not a rugby supporter with his letter “A Day To Remember”.

Far from being the first time in 38 years that Scotland has won the Calcutta Cup, it’s been won in 2018 and 2019. Mr Grattan has mistakenly mixed up when Scotland last won at Twickenham and winning the Calcutta Cup. As a supporter I now look forward to the rest of the Six Nation’s games with hopefully similar results.

David West.

Knee not needed

Re Mr Mitchell’s letter about taking or not taking a knee. At the Wales-Ireland match no player from either side took a knee. You don’t need to take a knee to show your feelings. It’s what’s in your heart that counts.

MC.