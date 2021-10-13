Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: Banks losing human touch

By Readers' letters
13/10/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 13/10/2021, 11:46 am
Closeup of man's hands holding credit cards and using mobile phone. Concept for m-commerce, online shopping, m-banking, internet security.; Shutterstock ID 357415601; purchase_order: Keith Findlay; job: Business desk; f3157947-8ae0-4d13-aea1-90be5cd40587
Bank employees are being duped into losing their jobs. On a visit to my local bank to cash a cheque I was asked in the queue if I wanted to use a machine – no I want to be served by a human being.

The teller asked the same question – NO, I want to deal with a human being!

I informed the teller if this goes on you will not have a job.

The Clydesdale bank shut many branches all over Aberdeen. Now Virgin Money, which has taken over the Clydesdale’s parent company CYBG, are repeating the closures with the excuse of reduced footfall, yet 48% prefer face-to-face banking.

“The alternative is to use ATMs, and post office counters for day-to-day cash deposits/withdrawals and cheque deposits”.

Obviously the Virgin Money spokesperson doesn’t realise that many post offices are being shut all over Aberdeen?

Where can the elderly continue to bank in safety and deposit their money safely? We are not all computer-savvy.

T. Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen

Tram idea pie in sky

So some are wanting a tram from King Street to Garthdee and vice-versa.

What planet are they living in?

Learn from not only your own mistakes but also others (for example the Edinburgh fiasco).

Let’s say this goes ahead, what sort of timeline are we looking at? It is of utmost importance that Union Street gets sorted yesterday, not whenever.

We’re still awaiting the start of the demolition of the New Market, let alone when the new new market building will open. Lots of puff and little or no action.

In short, no traffic in Union Street or parts of it, then let’s drive a tram up and doon the same Union Street.

Tram lovers dinnae hold your breath.

Michael North, Lang Stracht, Aberdeen