Readers’ letters: Banks losing human touch

Bank employees are being duped into losing their jobs. On a visit to my local bank to cash a cheque I was asked in the queue if I wanted to use a machine – no I want to be served by a human being.

The teller asked the same question – NO, I want to deal with a human being!

I informed the teller if this goes on you will not have a job.

The Clydesdale bank shut many branches all over Aberdeen. Now Virgin Money, which has taken over the Clydesdale’s parent company CYBG, are repeating the closures with the excuse of reduced footfall, yet 48% prefer face-to-face banking.

“The alternative is to use ATMs, and post office counters for day-to-day cash deposits/withdrawals and cheque deposits”.

Obviously the Virgin Money spokesperson doesn’t realise that many post offices are being shut all over Aberdeen?

Where can the elderly continue to bank in safety and deposit their money safely? We are not all computer-savvy.

T. Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen

Tram idea pie in sky

So some are wanting a tram from King Street to Garthdee and vice-versa.

What planet are they living in?

Learn from not only your own mistakes but also others (for example the Edinburgh fiasco).

Let’s say this goes ahead, what sort of timeline are we looking at? It is of utmost importance that Union Street gets sorted yesterday, not whenever.

We’re still awaiting the start of the demolition of the New Market, let alone when the new new market building will open. Lots of puff and little or no action.

In short, no traffic in Union Street or parts of it, then let’s drive a tram up and doon the same Union Street.

Tram lovers dinnae hold your breath.

Michael North, Lang Stracht, Aberdeen