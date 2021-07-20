Readers’ letters: ARI laundry is a vital service

NHS Scotland means Scotland not NHS Central. Proposals to axe four out of eight hospital laundries are under fresh review.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary laundry is one of the four – it launders ARI, sick children’s, the maternity hospital and a further seven hospitals within NHS GrampIan.

Where would all the dirty linen, top sheets, towels, surgical scrubs, blankets etc go? Glasgow is 146 road miles away while Edinburgh is 121 road miles away from ARI.

As a former health worker I have witnessed ARI wards running out of laundered items, especially at weekends.

One phone call to ARI laundry and the ward was replenished with clean items. A phone call to Glasgow, two-and-a-half hours away, would be of no use!

What about winter when the roads could be closed: will patients be asked to bring in their own sheets, pillow cases and towels?

T Shirron, Davidson DrIVE, Aberdeen.

More bad news from the BBC

I agree 100% with T Shirron’s letter.

But there are other money wasters from the BBC. Why do they need two presenters for BBC breakfast news when all they do is tell you the same news every 15 minutes – and they are also reading it from a laptop? It’s like a double comedy act without the comedy.

Also, and I know the weather can change quickly, but do we need a weather update every 15 minutes?

This news programme is another example of money wasted.

M M, Bucksburn.

UK brain drain

It is clear to us all that the virus is again out of control, yet the ministers of all four nations in the UK are going to lift some restrictions.

All I can say is when they were in a queue that said “Brains” or “Drains” they all joined the wrong queue.

Don McKay, Provost Hogg Court, Aberdeen.