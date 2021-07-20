Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: ARI laundry is a vital service

By Readers' Letters
20/07/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 20/07/2021, 5:24 pm
NHS Scotland means Scotland not NHS Central. Proposals to axe four out of eight hospital laundries are under fresh review.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary laundry is one of the four – it launders ARI, sick children’s, the maternity hospital and a further seven hospitals within NHS GrampIan.

Where would all the dirty linen, top sheets, towels, surgical scrubs, blankets etc go? Glasgow is 146 road miles away while Edinburgh is 121 road miles away from ARI.

As a former health worker I have witnessed ARI wards running out of laundered items, especially at weekends.

One phone call to ARI laundry and the ward was replenished with clean items. A phone call to Glasgow, two-and-a-half hours away, would be of no use!

What about winter when the roads could be closed: will patients be asked to bring in their own sheets, pillow cases and towels?

T Shirron, Davidson DrIVE, Aberdeen.

More bad news from the BBC

I agree 100% with T Shirron’s letter.

But there are other money wasters from the BBC. Why do they need two presenters for BBC breakfast news when all they do is tell you the same news every 15 minutes – and they are also reading it from a laptop? It’s like a double comedy act without the comedy.

Also, and I know the weather can change quickly, but do we need a weather update every 15 minutes?

This news programme is another example of money wasted.

M M, Bucksburn.

UK brain drain

It is clear to us all that the virus is again out of control, yet the ministers of all four nations in the UK are going to lift some restrictions.

All I can say is when they were in a queue that said “Brains” or “Drains” they all joined the wrong queue.

Don McKay, Provost Hogg Court, Aberdeen.