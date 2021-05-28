Readers’ Letters: Anarchy fears follow protest

What was witnessed in Kenmure Street, Glasgow, was immigration officers going about their difficult, legal duty and being stopped from doing their job by a large group of supposedly, local people.

I don’t know of any of my friends or neighbours who own megaphones or ready made printed placards.

This suggests the crowd had a fair sprinkling of political activists.

We all have laws which we do not like but adhere to them and abide by them.

Immigration rules and laws are no different.

Accusations of brutality and heavy handedness are the usual political point-scoring.

Without the rule of law we are on the road to anarchy.

AHJCW

Initial cause for concern

There are hundreds of requests on TV for charities and the most confusing ones are the acronyms used as there is a difference between Scotland and England. An instance is the RSPCC which will accept your money but will not help children in Scotland, you must support the SSPCC. The same applies to pet rescue RSPCA and RSPB. If you feel you want to support these charities, which carry out an excellent job and live in Scotland, make sure you send it to acronyms which start with SS or your hard-earned cash will go to English charities who do not support Scottish charities.

Don McKay.

Eyesore

Union Street is more of an eyesore than ever and needs urgent serious money to be spent on a complete facelift.

Dennis Forbes